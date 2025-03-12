Crews battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews battled an early morning semi-truck fire on Wednesday along a stretch of I-75 in Sarasota County.
What we know:
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, first responders rushed to the scene along the southbound side of I-75 near Fruitville Rd. around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported, SCSO said.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter