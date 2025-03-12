Crews battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Sarasota County

The Brief A semi-truck caught fire early Wednesday on I-75 in Sarasota County. It happened on the southbound side near Fruitville Rd. No injuries were reported.



Crews battled an early morning semi-truck fire on Wednesday along a stretch of I-75 in Sarasota County.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, first responders rushed to the scene along the southbound side of I-75 near Fruitville Rd. around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported, SCSO said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

