Crews battle wildfire in Hudson near Dixie Highway

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The Brief Fire crews are working to contain an approximately 25-acre wildfire in Hudson, which is about 40% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service. Firefighters, along with aerial support from the Pasco Sheriff's Office, are using water drops to protect nearby areas as the fire remains active. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as Pasco and neighboring counties remain under a burn ban due to dry conditions.



Fire crews are working to contain an approximately 25-acre wildfire in Hudson, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The backstory:

FFS says the wildfire near New York Avenue and Old Dixie Highway is now 40% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Florida Forest Service

Crews from the Withlacoochee Forestry Center are working to contain the fire, while a helicopter from the Pasco Sheriff's Office continues to help with water drops to protect the nearby area.

Officials say the wildfire remains active and are urging people to avoid the area.

Dig deeper:

The fire comes as Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties remain under a burn ban due to dry conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.