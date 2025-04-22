Crews battling large fire at Hillsborough County salvage yard
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County fire crews are fighting a large three-alarm fire at a salvage yard early Tuesday.
What we know:
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, more than 40 units responded to the 6300 block of Jensen Rd. near Riverview, with the first calls coming in shortly before 3 a.m.
At a news conference early Tuesday, fire officials said crews are in "defensive mode" in hopes of controlling "a pretty significant amount of fire."
HCFR says no injuries have been reported, but the scene is active and will be a "prolonged event."
What we don't know:
Officials say the full extent of damage won't be known immediately as the fire continues to burn.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
