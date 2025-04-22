Expand / Collapse search

Crews battling large fire at Hillsborough County salvage yard

Updated  April 22, 2025 5:54am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A large fire is burning early Tuesday at a salvage yard near Riverview, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
    • Dozens of units responded to the 6300 block of Jensen Rd.
    • No injuries have been reported, but HCFR says it's an active fire and will be a "prolonged event."

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County fire crews are fighting a large three-alarm fire at a salvage yard early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, more than 40 units responded to the 6300 block of Jensen Rd. near Riverview, with the first calls coming in shortly before 3 a.m.

At a news conference early Tuesday, fire officials said crews are in "defensive mode" in hopes of controlling "a pretty significant amount of fire."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says no injuries have been reported, but the scene is active and will be a "prolonged event."

What we don't know:

Officials say the full extent of damage won't be known immediately as the fire continues to burn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

