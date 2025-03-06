Crews battle fire at high-rise under construction in Tampa

The Brief Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a fire at a high-rise in Tampa. Flames could be seen on the roof of the ‘Midtown East’ building at the corner of Himes Ave. and Cypress St. in Midtown Tampa. Tampa Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to the roof and construction workers were evacuated safely.



Crews battled a fire at a Tampa high-rise that's under construction, forcing workers to evacuate Thursday morning.

Fire investigation

What we know:

The fire burned on the roof of the ‘Midtown East’ building at the corner of Himes Ave. and Cypress St. in Midtown Tampa.

Crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a high-rise that's under construction at Himes Ave. and Cypress St. in Tampa.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the roof within 20 minutes of responding, and construction workers were evacuated safely with no injuries reported, according to Tampa Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Vivian Shedd.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What is Midtown East?

Dig deeper:

According to Highwoods Properties, Inc., the 18-story building will feature 430,000 square feet of office space.

Construction of Midtown East is expected to be completed this year, according to information on the developer's website.

The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue and Highwoods Properties, Inc.

