Homicide investigation underway after hazmat situation at Pinellas Park apartment complex

A woman is dead after a hazmat situation at the Clear Harbor Apartment Complex on US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park, police said.

Detectives with the Pinellas Park Police Department are investigating the woman's death as a homicide, officials said. PPPD officials said authorities do have a person of interest detained.

Pinellas Park police and firefighters said they responded to the hazmat situation in the 11200 block of US Highway 19 Friday afternoon. The fire department has confirmed the area was deemed safe.

Detectives said the woman was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.