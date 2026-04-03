Crews put finishing touches on Tropicana Field ahead of the Rays' home opener

The Brief Tropicana Field has undergone extensive renovations to repair severe damage caused by Hurricane Milton, including a full replacement of the roof and turf. The Rays offered tickets for the home opener to the crews who have been working around the clock on repairs. The Rays are offering fans a $10 credit for concessions or merchandise during every home game in April as a way of welcoming everyone back to the Trop.



When the Tampa Bay Rays take the field for Monday’s home opener, it will be the first time since fall of 2024.

The backstory:

Hurricane Milton’s 105 mph winds tore the roof to shreds in 2024 and severely damaged the stadium's interior. Since then, it has been an "all hands on deck" effort to repair the facility. Crews worked around the clock to replace the roof, turf, sound system, lighting, and more. Even the locker rooms received an overhaul with new carpeting and lockers.

"It's just been tremendously rewarding," said Beth Herendeen, managing director of the City Development Administration for St. Petersburg. "It's not just myself. There's a whole city team and a construction team with AECOM Hunt, ASD|SKY, BMS CAT, and others. For all of us, seeing it so close to Milton and then seeing it today is really just a big sigh of relief."

At the height of construction, approximately 300 workers were onsite. As a token of gratitude, the Rays offered home opener tickets to the crews who made the quick turnaround possible.

The stadium’s most famous residents have also returned. The seven stingrays that live in the touch tank spent the past year and a half at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa and the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach, but they moved back into the Trop over the past week.

"There are these moments along this journey of resilience—moving back into Tropicana Field—that bring back a sense of normalcy, and this is one of them," Bill Walsh, chief business officer for the Rays, said of the stingrays’ return.

For local fans like Jeff Brody, the return to the Trop is about more than just baseball. He lives within walking distance of the stadium.

What they're saying:

"Last summer when the Rays weren't here, it was a bit of a ghost town downtown between the months of May and September," Brody said. "So, having them back for 81 games is going to be huge for downtown and for the surrounding businesses."

"It’s going to be nice to be back in the air conditioning where it’s constantly 72 degrees," Brody added, referencing the heat at George M. Steinbrenner Field where the Rays played last season. "You’re not sweating to the point where you need to bring three shirts with you."

While the structural damage has been repaired, a reminder of the storm remains. Pieces of the original roof destroyed by Milton have been salvaged and sewn into patches on the players' jerseys, as well as those sold to fans in the team store.

"I think the images of Tropicana Field after Milton became the symbol of the destruction," Herendeen said. "Now, I think it's a great symbol of the resilience of St. Petersburg and our desire to build back."

By the numbers:

St. Pete City Council approved almost $60 million for the repairs, an expense the city was legally obligated to meet. Officials say FEMA will reimburse the city $16.5 million, with insurance providing nearly $11 million and an additional $3 million expected from the state.

By Friday, crews were putting the finishing touches on the stadium: power washing the exterior, replacing bulbs in the Tropicana Field sign, and prepping concessions.

What's next:

"We’re looking forward to watching people come in on Monday and enjoy the game," Herendeen said.

Fans like Brody are ready. "It's going to be amazing. I’m taking the whole week off of work," Brody said. "I’m looking forward to some pre-gaming and hopefully seeing the Rays put some W’s on the board."

Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs starts at 4:10 p.m.