Crews working to rescue 2 workers after explosion in downtown Baltimore

Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of an explosion with a partial roof collapse in downtown Baltimore, attempting to rescue two workers trapped in scaffolding.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says the explosion took place at the offices of BGE at 2 Center Plaza in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire says at least 10 people have been transported to area hospitals with nine in critical condition and one in serious condition.

BGE says construction work was occurring on the building's air handling and boiler system, which likely caused the incident. They also say three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

