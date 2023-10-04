Criminals stalk victims before robbing them, crime trend known as 'jugging'

A smash and grab-style theft from a pickup truck in Plant City may be part of a crime trend known as "jugging," police said Tuesday.

According to officers, a man smashed the window to a pickup truck and climbed in through the window. Cell phone video from a witness shows the man climbing back out of the vehicle with an envelope filled with cash.

Police are still searching for the man responsible.

Investigators said this may be a case of "jugging," which is when criminals follow a victim from a bank or store back to their car and wait for the right moment to strike, either stealing the belongings from an unoccupied vehicle or robbing the person.

Police said, in this case on Sept. 16, the thief may have followed the driver from a Bank of America about four miles to the Strawberry Hill shopping center and waited until the driver was inside a restaurant before committing the crime.

Police say the victim was most likely followed from the Bank of America.

"In looking at that video, it does look like he was very determined and very direct, and he knew what he was looking for," said Capt. Alfred Van Duyne.

The suspect was also wearing gloves and was observed by the witness leaving the area traveling eastbound on W. Baker Street in a silver Honda Pilot SUV with Florida tag B5D-NZF.

Anyone with information is urged to call Plant City Police.