Sarasota County deputy arrested after leaving work hours early, arriving late

A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after lying about working overtime, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say Preston Hines was placed on administrative leave since Sept. 25 following an investigation of a third-degree felony scheme to defraud. Hines had been paid $1,051.38 for working contracted overtime but routinely arrived late and left early, according to investigators.

Authorities say Hines worked ten overtime details since April 2023 at various locations in the county, and he documented that he worked the contracted and required timeframe.

However, the investigation revealed that at times Hines arrived 15–20 minutes late and left several hours early.

According to officials, Hines was employed with the sheriff's office from August 2020 to October 2023 and was assigned to the agency's patrol bureau.

Hines was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to investigators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it holds employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior.

"The actions demonstrated by Mr. Hines do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. As such, the sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of informing the public of our commitment to the community and to ensure we strictly adhere to those values," stated the sheriff's office.