Florida's Human Trafficking Summit helps detect traffickers and rescue victims

Florida's Human Trafficking Summit kicked off Tuesday, as experts discussed ways to end human trafficking and help survivors.

The conference, which is online and free to the public, brings together survivors, law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates and community leaders who are committed to combating human trafficking.

"You can help us fight human trafficking. You can be a part of the solution. Law enforcement cannot be everywhere," Moody said during a news conference.

According to the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Florida has the third-highest number of human trafficking cases in the country.

The attorney general said the summit helps participants determine ways to uncover and detect traffickers, rescue victims, while identifying with best practices and evolving trends.

Moody said one of the most concerning trends involves traffickers targeting children online, on social media and in gaming chat rooms.

"Folks can now get into your home without you ever knowing and engage with your child," she said. "That could never have happened before because they now use technology. And yes, traffickers are aware of that. And yes, they use social media apps."

More than 3,000 people from 29 states registered to participate in the event. Topics included the impact of substance abuse on human trafficking, supporting survivors in the workplace and human trafficking intervention.

