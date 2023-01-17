Crowley Museum and Nature Center plans to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ian

A Sarasota museum is gearing up to reopen after sustaining damages from Hurricane Ian back in September 2022.

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center, which educates the public on the rich natural and pioneer history of Florida, is now planning a grand reopening at the Myakka River Rendezvous.

The two-weekend event will feature food vendors, blacksmithing, archery, live music and family friendly fun.

It will be happening January 28-29 and again February 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Crowley Museum and Nature Center is located at 16405 Myakka Road in Sarasota.

For more information, visit crowleyfl.org