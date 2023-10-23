CSX freight train collides with stolen car abandoned on tracks: FHP

article

A stolen car that was abandoned on a set of railroad tracks in Zephyrhills was struck by a CSX train on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say a CSX freight train was traveling northbound on tracks running parallel and east of SR-39 shortly after 8 a.m. when it struck a stolen Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado, according to FHP, was stolen from Mosaic’s nearby fertilizer plant that was dumped on the tracks several hundred feet south of Bay Avenue in Zephyrhills.

FHP says the train did not derail and nobody on board was injured.

