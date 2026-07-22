Soaring utility costs impact Tampa residents during peak summer heat: 'I was shocked'

The Brief Tampa residents say their electric bills have doubled or tripled as the summer heat forces air conditioners to work overtime. As a result, some have upped their thermostats and now keep their houses around 80 degrees. Tampa Electric (TECO) announced relief is coming Aug. 1 when a storm surcharge ends.



Tampa residents say their monthly electric bills have doubled or tripled as the summer heat forces air conditioners to work overtime.

High Tampa electric bills

By the numbers:

Tampa resident Jade Scott said her bill jumped from around $200 last month to about $470.

"What went through my mind was, oh, there must be some sort of issue," Scott told FOX 13. "Like, you know how the water bill's high when there's a leak? I thought, surely there must just be something going on. But no, that's just the bill!"

Another resident, Ignacio Torano, received an $800 power bill this month when he normally averages closer to $300 to $400.

"I don't have any words for it," Torano said. "I was shocked. I was like, alright, this isn’t right. Something’s wrong."

TECO surcharge removal date

What's next:

Tampa Electric (TECO) announced that a storm surcharge — which helped recover the cost of restoring power after the 2024 hurricanes — will be dropped from customer bills starting Aug. 1. Residential bills are expected to decrease by 11-12%, according to TECO.

"Just want to remind folks, it is still summer," TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said. "Your energy use is still going to be higher than it is, say, in December. So, that decrease in bills will be even more significant in the fall and the winter, when temperatures come down a little and your air conditioning use drops."

Tampa utility payment assistance and programs

What you can do:

TECO said it’s currently working with customers by offering flexible payment plans to those who qualify.

The utility also offers online and in-home energy audits and provides rebates when homeowners upgrade old air conditioning units to certain energy-efficient systems.

Customers can also earn monthly bill credits by enrolling TECO’s Prime Time Plus program.

"Right now, we know that prices are going up for everyone from the gas pump to the grocery store, and we feel that," Jacobs said. "And so, anyone who's having trouble paying their power bill, we encourage you, please call Tampa Electric. Reach out to us. We are working with customers. We are making extended payment arrangements. If you qualify, we can connect you with financial assistance. And we want to make sure that everyone is able to get the value that they need from their power bill and that they're able to pay those bills."

Sweating while trying to save

What they're saying:

For now, residents told FOX 13 they’re adjusting household thermostats to 78 degrees or higher to cut costs.

"And my sleep has gotten worse, and you know what? I don't believe the bill's going to be less," Scott said. "But at least I'll know that it's not me, you know? I'm making some efforts."