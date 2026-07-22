Hillsborough school board considers turning former McLane Middle School campus into workforce housing

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools is exploring a plan to build workforce housing for district employees in Brandon. The proposed complex would create 150 housing units for teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other staff members. District leaders praised the pilot project during a Tuesday discussion aimed at addressing rising living costs.



District leaders are considering turning part of the former McLane Middle School campus into workforce housing to help Brandon school employees find affordable homes.

McLane Middle School housing plan

What we know:

McLane Middle School closed in 2024, and district leaders want to explore a new use for the site. Deputy Superintendent Chris Farkas said the property could host a 150-unit housing complex by relocating unused portable classroom buildings.

The community would serve district staff, including teachers, bus drivers and custodians. Hillsborough County Public Schools would retain land ownership while leasing the site to a private or nonprofit developer.

District employee housing details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet presented a formal proposal to the school board, but board members expressed support during an initial discussion.

Hillsborough County housing costs

Why you should care:

Rising living costs are making it harder for school employees to live in the communities where they work. Board member Patti Rendon called workforce housing a critical need across Hillsborough County.

District officials said the project aims to help middle-income workers who earn too much for federal assistance but still struggle with housing. Florida ranks 50th nationwide in average teacher pay, according to the National Education Association.

School board housing proposal

What they're saying:

Farkas said the development will feature traditional amenities, including a pool and a clubhouse, to match market-rate housing.

"We want it to look like traditional market housing, and it will," Farkas said.

Rendon emphasized that the district will not act as a landlord or leasing agent, but will only lease the land.

"We are seeing the need to make sure that our educators, which is a priority within our community, to make sure we have young, educated people that are being able to thrive and can return to this community," Rendon said.

Brandon workforce housing pilot

What's next:

District leaders could formally present the proposal to the school board later this year. If approved, the Brandon project will serve as a pilot program to determine whether similar workforce housing can be built elsewhere in Hillsborough County.