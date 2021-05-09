Customer shot, killed during fight at Florida Wendy’s

One person was killed and another injured during a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that two customers began fighting Saturday, and a Wendy's employee tried to intervene and was punched in the face by one of the two men.

Miami-Dade police say one of the men pulled out a gun, shot and killed the other customer.

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

The 20-year-old employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.

The suspected shooter escaped.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app