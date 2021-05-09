Customer shot, killed during fight at Florida Wendy’s
MIAMI, Fla. - One person was killed and another injured during a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports that two customers began fighting Saturday, and a Wendy's employee tried to intervene and was punched in the face by one of the two men.
Miami-Dade police say one of the men pulled out a gun, shot and killed the other customer.
Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter.
The 20-year-old employee was treated for his injuries at the restaurant.
The suspected shooter escaped.
