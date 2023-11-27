Cyber Monday deals: Go behind the scenes of Tampa’s Amazon facility

Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery Facility in Tampa is busy every day, but on-site managers say Cyber Monday is like its Super Bowl.

"On a regular day we process about 20,000 packages," explained spokesperson Greg Rios. "During peak, it’s closer to 40,000."

With sales updating by the minute, more and more shoppers are skipping the lines at brick-and-mortar box stores, to browse discounts from home.

Finances Online reports that 56% of all Cyber Monday online sales will happen on Amazon.

The online retailer is not only promoting deals on items from various big-name brands, but Amazon is also promoting small business owners this Cyber Monday, like Aaron Cordovez, co-founder of Clearwater-based Zulay Kitchen.

"We know that Amazon allows us to reach the customer directly without any gatekeepers, there’s no vendor telling us what we can and cannot sell," he said.

