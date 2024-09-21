Cybertruck Safari at Giraffe Ranch in Dade City

One wouldn't normally think of Pasco County as the place to go on an African Safari, but in Dade City, you can do just that.

"Giraffe Ranch, it's a 47 acre piece of property that was initially a horse and cattle farm, and it turned into a nature preserve," shared Lex Salisbury the owner. "We converted it into an environmental education center."

The ranch was a passion project for Salisbury, who has spent years working in the animal conservation space.

"This is my life's work, and I'm excited to share it with people who are interested," he shared.

As far as the animals go, it's not just giraffes on the plains there in Dade City, there are other herd animals one might find in the African savannas.

"We have them out in big natural habitats," he said. "You don't see animals in cages so much here. They're in big open areas."

What Salisbury does every day seems like an amazing adventure for most people.

As a part of a conservation organization, Salisbury uses an all-electric Cybertruck to do his rounds on the ranch. Its quiet ride is less disturbing to the wildlife and zero emissions makes for clean air while around the wildlife.

The popularity of the vehicle and his daily routine gave Salisbury an idea to bring people along with him.

"We started the Cybertruck Safari just as a way for people to spend a couple of hours with me," he said.

He takes visitors along while he feeds the animals and visits the different compounds to see the wildlife and make sure everything is ok on the property.

"We do all of this in two hours, it's an unscripted thing," he said.

It's a very personal way to not only visit these wild animals up close and in person, but to also learn first hand from a man who has spent his life making sure that they are well cared for while they are here.

To learn more about Giraffe Ranch in Dade City, click here.

To book your own Cybertruck experience, click here.

