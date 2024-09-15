Livestock and exotic animal rescue in Dover forced to turn away animals due to rising costs

A Dover livestock and exotic animal rescue is turning away most intakes for the first time due to rising costs of food and vet bills.

The 18-acre Buckingham Farm Animal Rescue is home to a variety of sometimes sick, injured, and disabled animals.

"We have our 30-year-old gelding. We have a mini-horse, we've got five alpacas, we've got five adult emus, we've got seven juvenile emus…six lemurs," shared the rescue's owner, Evelyn Newcomb.

They also care for pigs, an array of bird species, goats, and more.

Newcomb said the animals mean everything to her.

"I work all day. From the time I get up till at night," she said. "It's seven days a week and I don't get a vacation."

But lately, even that much dedication hasn't been enough. A couple of months ago, Newcomb turned animals away for the first time.

"I hated turning them down, but I just can't," she said.

Last week she turned away three more goats and three more pigs.

"Where are they going to go? Are they going to be safe? Because I always think they're the safest here," said Newcomb.

She said animals had to be turned away because things have gotten pricey.

"When we started this back in 2019, it was probably about $7 to $800, and now I spend close to $2,000 a month feeding," explained Newcomb.

She said that cost doesn't even cover bird feed or produce for turtle and bunny feedings. Many of the non-profit's intakes are also injured, sick, or disabled and require medication.

"You used to go to a feed store or tractor supply. You could get LA 200. You could get all kinds of medications for the animals, but you can't get that no more," she explained.

Instead, Newcomb has to take each animal to the vet to acquire medications. She said vet visits have also gone up in price.

"I'll continue doing it, but I wish I could do more. But there are no funds," she said.

The non-profit is seeking feed and supply donations. To learn more, click here or text 352-598-0801.

