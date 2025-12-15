Cypress Woods Elementary School carries on tradition of the Giving Tree Campaign

The Brief Cypress Woods Elementary School is carrying on its tradition of its annual Giving Tree Campaign. The school is helping 45 families and 89 students this year. Fellow students helped prepare the gift bags for families on Monday morning.



One elementary school in Pinellas County is helping bring Christmas to almost 100 children this year. Cypress Woods Elementary School is carrying on its tradition of its Giving Tree Campaign.

The backstory:

The school has been running its own giving tree for more than 20 years.

This year, the school is supporting 45 families and 89 students. The principal says 62 of those students are from Cypress Woods Elementary and 27 students are from Maximo Elementary School in St. Pete.

READ: Tampa General-USF Health donates hundreds of presents to Hillsborough County children in foster care

The giving tree is primarily supported by fellow Cypress Woods Elementary School families.

"This is a great way to get your kids involved in actually giving to other people, especially families in need," Lizzy Peluso, a parent volunteer, said.

Students and their families can select an ornament off the tree which has a wish list for a child.

On Monday morning, PTA volunteers and students helped organize the donations for each child and family.

What they're saying:

"It really teaches our students the meaning of giving back this time of year," Principal Scott Stevens. "It's incredible to watch. We feel like it's Santa's workshop here sometimes."

READ: Land O’ Lakes family transforms home into immersive North Pole experience for third year

As of Monday morning, the school collected about 225 gifts for the students.

"The most wonderful time of the year," one of the students said. "That's what it means. We're helping out the community by giving kids the gifts that they want."

Parents and families will be able to pick up the gifts and wrap supplies at Cypress Woods Elementary School later this week.