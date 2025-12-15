Tampa General/USF Health donates hundreds of presents to Hillsborough County children in foster care

The Brief Tampa General/USF Health employees donated 1500 Christmas presents to children in foster care. As part of the Angel Tree program, children in foster care write down their Christmas wish list and those items are placed on an ‘Angel Tree’, in which TGH staffers could select and angel and purchase the items on the list. Over the last 36 years, tens of thousands of presents have been given to Hillsborough County foster children.



Tampa General/USF Health staffers are making sure hundreds of foster children have presents to unwrap Christmas morning.

On Monday, 1500 gifts donated by TGH team members were loaded into a large truck to be delivered to 500 foster children in time for Christmas.

Kim Christine, a TGH employee, said, "It's my favorite day of the year."

The backstory:

Last July, the children began making their Christmas wish lists.

Last month their lists were placed on a Christmas tree in the hospital.

Staff members could select the age and gender of the child they would shop for.

"Some people like to get the little kids and the babies; we get a lot of teens," Christine explained.

Dig deeper:

Stephanie McNeel was adopted and her parents were foster parents in the community.

She said her father noticed that many foster kids didn’t get a lot of Christmas presents, so he, along with longtime TGH employee, the late Delwyn Collins, created the program 36 years ago.

Since then, tens of thousands of gifts have been given to Hillsborough County foster children.