Dade City advocates raise money for plaque honoring 250-year-old Heritage Oak

The Brief The 250-year-old Heritage Oak outside the old Pasco County Courthouse is now on Dade City's Historic Register. The tree was once at risk of removal over concerns it could topple onto a nearby World War II memorial. The Dade City Garden Club is raising $2,000 for a bronze plaque telling the tree's story.



A 250-year-old oak tree in downtown Dade City is getting a new lease on life and advocates want to make sure its history is preserved for generations to come.

A tree with deep roots in Dade City

The backstory:

The Heritage Oak stands outside the old Pasco County Courthouse, next to a World War II memorial.

An arborist estimates the tree is about 250 years old, meaning it was already standing when the United States was founded.

For generations, it has watched Dade City grow around it. Advocates say its canopy and presence have become part of the character of the courthouse square.

Julie Hale, civic co-chair of the Dade City Garden Club, says the tree also holds personal meaning for her. Four members of her family are listed on the nearby memorial, and she finds comfort in knowing they are remembered in the shade of the oak.

Community efforts helped save the oak

Local perspective:

The tree's future had been a concern for years.

Hale says Pasco County officials worried the oak could topple onto the nearby memorial. At one point, there was a proposal to replace it with sabal palms.

But tree supporters brought in their own certified arborist, who conducted an extensive assessment and found the tree was healthy.

That finding helped bring advocates together for a rally. Kevin Taggerty, founder of the Dade City Life Facebook page, says about 150 people from five counties gathered to show their support.

Hale says Pasco County commissioners listened to those concerns, and the tree was ultimately added to Dade City's Historic Register.

Advocates hope that designation will help protect it from future threats of removal.

A plaque to preserve its story

What's next:

Now, the Dade City Garden Club wants to make sure visitors understand why the tree matters.

The club is raising $2,000 to purchase a bronze plaque that will tell the Heritage Oak's story and recognize its significance to Dade City.

Organizers say the marker will give future generations and people visiting downtown a way to learn about the tree's history.

How to help

What you can do:

The Dade City Garden Club is seeking donations toward its $2,000 goal. To donate, click here