Dade City man dies on SR-50 after SUV hits tractor trailer head-on: FHP

A 29-year-old Dade City man died on Tuesday night after his SUV hit a tractor-trailer head-on, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 29-year-old was driving a Chevy HHR west on SR-50 around 8:30 p.m. A tractor-trailer being driven by a 45-year-old Plant City man was headed east on SR-50, according to FHP.

Officials say for unknown reasons, the Dade City man lost control of the SUV west of Hartness Drive. According to authorities, he crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The SUV and tractor-trailer collided head-on, according to troopers.

FHP says the Dade City man was not wearing a sealtbelt and died at the scene of the crash. The Plant City man had minor injuries, according to officials.