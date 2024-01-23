Man swerving to avoid dogs hits, kills teen on scooter: PCSO

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a teen on a scooter was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in Winter Haven.

Investigators say around 5:50 a.m., 15-year-old Yeriel Gonzalez was on an electric scooter near the center of the southbound lane of 34th Street when a Dodge Durango was heading northbound on 34th Street.

ALSO: Man shoots wife at St. Pete assisted living facility, turns gun on himself: SPPD

The driver of the Durango told officials he swerved to avoid some dogs that ran into the road and that's when Gonzalez struck the right front of the SUV.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a student at Auburndale High School.

The driver of the Durango was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.