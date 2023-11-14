Dalí Museum unveiling new impressionist exhibit this weekend in partnership with Boston museum

article

The Dalí Museum has a new exhibit featuring art that has never been on display in Florida.

'Dalí & the Impressionists: Monet, Renoir, Degas & More' debuts this Saturday at the museum and is a partnership between the Dalí and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. The exhibit pairs some of Dalí’s paintings and works by 18 impressionist artists.

"The young Dalí’s artistic journey was profoundly influenced by an impressionist movement," Beth Bell, the Dalí’s marketing director, said. "The French impressionist artists’ aspirations and perspectives molded him into the artist we know today," she said.

"We've been able to bring in a lot of photographs, works on paper, things that are rarely seen from our vaults so that you can see the early trajectory of this artist in a new way," Jennifer Cohen, Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Dalí, said.

The collection includes works by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Édouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse and more. This is the first time several of the paintings will be on display in Florida.

"It's absolutely incredible that we've been able to bring these works from the MFA Boston," Cohen said. "This is what I'm most excited about the presentation."

According to the Dalí’s staff, the MFA Boston has one of the top collections of French Impressionism in the United States.

The exhibit also lets visitors transform a selfie into a piece of impressionist artwork using Artificial Intelligence. The artwork will be on display from Saturday to April 28, 2024.

The Dalí will loan the MFA Boston a collection of Dali’s work after this exhibit is over. It will be the first time the MFA Boston will display Dalí’s work.