Barricaded subject holding children hostage in Highlands County; SWAT teams on scene

A barricaded subject has been holding children hostage in Highlands County for over 12 hours with SWAT teams on site, the sheriff's office reported Tuesday.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, they have been on scene in Venus with a barricaded subject since just after midnight. Due to the amount of time the incident has been ongoing, the HCSO SWAT team will stand down, and a Polk County team will take over.

HCSO reported the situation is contained and presents no danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.