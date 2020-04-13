Dallas teacher using stimulus check money to make masks for students

The first round of stimulus checks are hitting accounts. But when will you get yours?

Many North Texans woke up $1,200 more bucks in the bank.

Generally, those earning $75,000 or less are due that full amount. If you have direct deposit set up with the IRS, you are at the top of the list. And if you're not, now's the time to get there.

There's a new pattern to the day for Ruben Caceres. When his career as a special education teacher for DISD in person and went online, his wheels started spinning and stopped on inspiration.

“I wanted to make the masks for my kids,” he said. “I wanted to give them something that they would be able to wear. So that if they wanted to take them outside, they would still be protected.”

Not exactly flush with cash, Caceres’ stimulus check came just in time

“Mostly, it’s going to go toward making these masks,” he said.

Caceres is among the first round of recipients, thanks to direct deposit already set up with the IRS. The federal agency plans to have a tracking tool for all recipients set up by April 17, which will also allow users to update their information.

Those who don't generally file because they don't meet the minimum earning threshold can now send their banking information online so they receive their payment.

It will be May before paper checks are mailed. Once they are, consumers are cautioned to stay away from high fee check cashing services and use the federal funds as a deposit to open up a bank account.

If you do not have a bank account, this is exactly the kind of check a bank or credit union would love as an opening deposit.

Caceres is asking for donations of cotton dress shirts you can part with so he can make them into masks.

Non-filers: Enter your information here so the IRS knows where to send your check.

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

To donate your cotton shirt to be made into a mask: rcaceres.jr@gmail.com

