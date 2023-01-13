Clouded leopard escapes at Dallas Zoo; park closed as police search for missing animal

The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday because one of its animals is not accounted for.

The animal that’s missing is one of the zoo’s two 4-year-old clouded leopard sisters.

Harrison Edell, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and conservation, said Nova was not in her habitat when the team checked on her this morning. Her sister Luna was.

Caretakers discovered a tear in the mesh of the enclosure and are working under the assumption the animal escaped.

That initiated a "code blue," which means a non-dangerous animal is unaccounted for.

Edell said clouded leopards are not like other leopards, and Nova is not a threat to humans.

"The cat that we’re looking for is about 20 pounds – between 20 and 25 pounds. She does not pose a danger to humans. And more likely than not, when she’s scared, she’s going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed," he said.

Edell said Nova is very attached to her sister and her territory, so she is not expected to go far.

"At this point, we’ve spent much of the morning searching zoo grounds and we continue to hunt for her. It is working to our advantage that it is winter so there’s not a lot of tree cover right now. So that’s going to make it a little bit easier for us to find her," he said.

Dallas police are helping the zoo’s staff with the search efforts.

They have infrared drones and other technology that is particularly useful for searching in the trees, Edell said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Zoo | Courtesy: Kendall Jarman

FOX 4 viewer Kendall Jarman shared pictures of some officers in tactical gear at the zoo’s entrance. Jarman tried to visit the zoo Friday morning and was turned away before it opened.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal," the Dallas Zoo said on Twitter.

Officials are expected to give another update on the search Friday afternoon.