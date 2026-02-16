Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough deputies investigating after man shot in face and foot during argument

By
Published  February 16, 2026 7:40am EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man with apparent shotgun wounds to both his face and his foot.
    • Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument and nobody is currently in custody.
    • Deputies responded to the 10300 block of Wine Press Ave. in Riverview just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man with apparent shotgun wounds to both his face and his foot.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 10300 block of Wine Press Ave. in Riverview just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning where they found the male victim.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument and nobody is currently in custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and HCSO says his injuries are not life-threatening.

READ: Webster crash on State Road 50 sends 3 people to hospital: HCFR

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County