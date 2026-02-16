Hillsborough deputies investigating after man shot in face and foot during argument

article

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 10300 block of Wine Press Ave. in Riverview just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning where they found the male victim.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument and nobody is currently in custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and HCSO says his injuries are not life-threatening.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.