‘Dangerous’ fugitive captured after escaping from Tampa mental evaluation facility

article

The Brief A dangerous fugitive is back in custody following a traffic stop by Hillsborough County deputies. Dallas Dishman Jr. had escaped from a Tampa court-ordered mental evaluation facility on Aug. 3. The 36-year-old faces multiple charges, including escape, drug possession and robbery.



Deputies captured an escaped fugitive with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop after he fled a Tampa court-ordered mental evaluation facility, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Tampa police arrest

What we know:

Hillsborough County deputies pulled over a vehicle carrying 36-year-old Dallas Dishman Jr. and took him into custody.

Dishman had active warrants and an extensive violent criminal history.

Deputies said Dishman escaped from a court-ordered forensic facility on Henry Avenue on Aug. 3.

He now faces charges of escape from a civil or forensic facility, possession of a controlled substance, robbery by sudden snatching, and 18 counts of arrest on capias or bench felony warrant.

Fugitive investigation details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said who was driving the vehicle during the traffic stop. Officials have not revealed how Dishman managed to escape from the Henry Avenue facility or the details of his criminal history.