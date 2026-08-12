‘Dangerous’ fugitive captured after escaping from Tampa mental evaluation facility
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies captured an escaped fugitive with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop after he fled a Tampa court-ordered mental evaluation facility, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Tampa police arrest
What we know:
Hillsborough County deputies pulled over a vehicle carrying 36-year-old Dallas Dishman Jr. and took him into custody.
Dishman had active warrants and an extensive violent criminal history.
Deputies said Dishman escaped from a court-ordered forensic facility on Henry Avenue on Aug. 3.
He now faces charges of escape from a civil or forensic facility, possession of a controlled substance, robbery by sudden snatching, and 18 counts of arrest on capias or bench felony warrant.
Fugitive investigation details
What we don't know:
Deputies have not said who was driving the vehicle during the traffic stop. Officials have not revealed how Dishman managed to escape from the Henry Avenue facility or the details of his criminal history.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hillsborough County deputies, who detailed the traffic stop and charges in an official report.