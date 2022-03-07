Dart World: New indoor nerf arena now open in Lakeland

A Lakeland business is turning a nostalgic childhood activity into an ageless and fun experience for all.

Dart World is the first indoor nerf arena in Florida and is now open to the public.

Whether guests want to de-stress or just run around, the venue features safe fun for kids big and small.

No registration is required to visit and admission starts at $8.

Dart World also offers virtual reality gaming as well as options to host birthday parties and other private events.

Dart World is located at 201 East Main Street. For more information, visit their website, dartworldfl.com.