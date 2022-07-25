Dave Bautista opens DC Society Ink in Tampa, fulfilling dream of owning his own studio

Wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista is adding a new venture to his resume. He’s now the owner of a brand-new tattoo studio in Tampa.

DC Society Ink opened this weekend to a long line of guests. As an obvious fan of the art himself, Bautista knew exactly what he wanted in his own shop.

"We wanted it to be open and clean and have industrial feel and have a welcoming feel," Bautista said.

He co-owns with longtime friend and artist John Kural.

Inside look at Dave Bautista's new tattoo shop in Tampa, DC Society Ink (Courtesy Josh Cascio)

"They can come here and express themselves to get, so they can tell their story, so we can make their story a tattoo," Kural said.

The new studio is nestled along Kennedy Boulevard just outside downtown Tampa. The name DC Society Ink has a special, dual meaning for Bautista.

"It has a double meaning. I’m from Washington DC, but Dream Chaser is my moniker… to a lot of people, it might sound hokey, but I live by it, but you chase your dreams no matter what, no matter what people tell you, you chase your dreams," he said.

And he says that's been one of the biggest rewards, helping others follow their passions as well.

"I’m chasing my dreams, I’m living my dreams, and they're happening. It's all coming true, and I’m in a comfortable place in my life, but what really feels good is allowing other people to chase their dreams and help them and employ people," he said.

Through art, Bautista is inking his legacy both in Hollywood and here at home in Tampa.

"Everybody that comes here is gone have one thing in common and that's their love for tattoo or wanting to tell their story," he said.

Follow the tattoo shop on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dcsocietyink/.