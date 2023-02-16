David Yates authors inspirational book 'Swimming Upstream'

The former CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium and producer on the "Dolphin Tale" movies, David Yates, is adding published author to his resume.

His newly released book, "Swimming Upstream," offers inspiration for those looking to become their best self in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Yates says mentorship is an important part of everyone's journey. In the book, he explains how his mentors helped him along the way.

Winter the dolphin is also an inspirational part of Yates' journey, and bringing her story to the world is among his proudest accomplishments, so far.

The book "Swimming Upstream" by David Yates is available

Yates is being honored with the 2023 Person of Vision award during a dinner and reception at the Duke Energy Center on March 2. For information, visit the Eventbrite ticket page.