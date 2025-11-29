Davis Islands businesses bounce back with big turnout on Small Business Saturday

The Brief Davis Island Life hosted its third annual Small Business Saturday market with more than 55 local vendors. Many storefronts have come a long way since Hurricane Helene destroyed parts of the island last year. Community leaders say roughly 40% of residents remain displaced, and support for local businesses is still critical.



The Davis Islands community marked Small Business Saturday with a holiday market. More than 55 vendors, including new and returning businesses, lined the Village Shops area on Saturday, drawing crowds that organizers say far exceeded last year’s turnout.

Ben Gordon, founder of the nonprofit Davis Island Life, said many businesses had to completely rebuild after the storm.

"It was really tough on them after the hurricane," Gordon said. "Some of them had just opened when the hurricane hit and had to rebuild and start over again."

L’Atelier, one of the hardest-hit shops, lost nearly everything. Owner Rose Sanabria said most businesses on the strip lacked sufficient insurance. "Being able to open our doors back up is truly a miracle," she said.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene left significant damage across Davis Islands, flooding storefronts, destroying merchandise, and displacing residents. Despite the devastation, the community pushed forward, even hosting a smaller version of last year’s holiday market just weeks after the storm.

Since then, business owners, volunteers, and residents have worked together to rebuild the Village Shops into a thriving gathering spot once again.

What they're saying:

New vendors, like Wild Thistle Lane Woodworking, said the support this year was overwhelming. "Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly," said owner Kelsie Strauch. "This is my first market, so it’s been incredible so far."

Gordon said this year’s turnout shows how far Davis Islands has come and how much further they’re determined to go. "It’s such a family-friendly environment, and we want to continue that with more events in the future," he said.

Even as businesses reopen, Gordon estimates about 40% of Davis Islands residents are still displaced. Events like Saturday’s market bring in crucial support, not just in foot traffic, but financially.

Proceeds from the event will help pay for future community celebrations, cleanups, and rebuilding efforts.

What's next:

The holiday season continues on Davis Islands with a community golf cart parade set for Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Seaplane Basin Park.

