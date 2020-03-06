Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

article

On Sunday, March 8, most Americans will "spring forward" by moving their clocks ahead one hour and losing an hour of sleep. The change will come at 2 a.m. that Sunday. Most electronic devices automatically spring an hour forward but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time lasts 238 days, which is about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918. Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) do not.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. when the clocks will be set back one hour to standard time.

