Daytona 500 tickets: Yes, tickets are available for Monday's postponed race

Back in November 2023, – three months ahead of the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway – NASCA officials announced that the race and camping areas were sold out, marking the earliest sellout for the event.

Three months later – February 2024 – a rainy Sunday in Florida forced the race to be postponed to Monday, Feb. 19. The race will now be held at 4 p.m. – and will broadcast on FOX 35. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be held on Monday morning at 11 a.m. (that race was scheduled for Saturday).

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: NASCAR fans are gathered outside of the Daytona International Speedway after the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 was postponed due to weather on February 18, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Are tickets available for Daytona 500 race on Monday?

Yes, it appears that several tickets are available for the Daytona 500 via SeatGeek, NASCAR's official ticketing partner.

As of 12 p.m., there were more than 700 listings for tickets to Monday's Daytona 500 race. Tickets for as low as $41. The highest ticket – gulp – on SeatGeek's website was for $87,498.

According to the listing, the $87,000 ticket was set for Section 357, Row 17. The next highest ticket was significantly lower at $1,399 for Section 352, Row 7, not that far away.

What's the weather forecast for Monday?

FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the rain will stick around through midnight Sunday, and that there is still a chance for some rain early Monday morning. However, after noon, the forecast should start to dry out.