Tampa Bay's Bark in the Park event celebrates 49 years of helping animals in need

The Brief Tampa Bay's Bark in the Park event has brought awareness to dogs in need in our community for 49 years. Festivities include a one-mile walk for the animals along the downtown Riverwalk, entertainment with food, drinks, vendors and fun activities for pets, as well as showcasing adoptable dogs. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay made sure to merge both sides of the bay, so animals get help in Pinellas County too.



Today is a day for the dogs in Tampa Bay.

"We’re so lucky to be able to do this for 49 years in a row. I mean, and the turnout still grows every single year. So that's so incredible. We are very thankful for this community," Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said.

The backstory:

It’s the 49th annual Bark in the Park event, where the canine community comes together to raise money and awareness for animals in need.

"The main event is this peer-to-peer fundraising, raising money for the animals," Blessinger said. "They do a one-mile walk on the river walk, and that really is the biggest thing that we want to push to people. But of course, then we have this event, a lure course. We have vendors, food trucks, there's entertainment. I mean, there's a lot going on. Dog pools, if it gets warm enough. And I mean, it's just an incredible day."

FOX 13’s very own Walter Allen was among the many people showing their support, serving as today's emcee, as the humane society made sure to merge both sides of the bay.

What they're saying:

"You are not only helping animals on this side of the bay in Hillsborough, but also in Pinellas as well," Allen said.

The donations given are helping even more of our furry friends in a big way.

"The donations go directly back into the animals. So that's housing, feeding and medical care. That's making sure that they have all their vaccinations, bay and neuter before they get adopted. I mean, everything," Blessinger said.

Regardless of whether our four-legged companions are big or small.

"I think this just reinforces how many people love animals and have a passion for animal welfare which is really good," Blessinger said.

There’s awareness and fun to be had for all.

Big picture view:

The humane society hopes to raise more than $200,000 this year to help every animal in need.

What you can do:

If you would like to donate or would like more information on Bark in the Park, click here.