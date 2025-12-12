'Flight to the North Pole' enters 40th year supporting children facing the hardest medical conditions

The Brief Since 1985, Flight to the North Pole has supported terminally ill and disabled children and their families. FELD Entertainment was transformed into a winter wonderland as children worked on crafts, met Santa and Mrs. Claus and received gifts. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the goal is to give children and their families a break from treatments and doctor's appointments.



It's a long-standing tradition in Manatee County. Each year, 'Flight to the North Pole' gives children facing some of the most difficult medical situations, a day away for them and their families.

The backstory:

They're taken right to a winter wonderland where the day is focused on them and helping them forget what they are facing.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies and community partners work year long to prepare for this special day.

Twelve days before Santa makes his flight from the North Pole, he traded in his eight tiny reindeer for a helicopter guided by deputies.

He arrived in style at Feld Entertainment, Grave Digger was a sight as Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves stepped foot into flight to the North Pole.

"They look forward to this every year. The deputies want to be a part of the ‘Flight to the North Pole’, they want to be involved. They know how important it is for us to be involved in the community, but how important it is for us to be involved today," Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Train rides were given, smiles were had.

More than 300 children and their families gathered.

Big picture view:

Most are facing a life-limiting illness and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office works each year to give them an unforgettable Christmas.

"It's a special day where we have an opportunity to hopefully impact the lives of so many kids who have been dealing with medical issues all year. It’s about us giving them an opportunity to have a magical day and not worry about everything they have going on. For their families to enjoy this day stress-free," Wells said.

For the last 40 years, ‘Flight to the North Pole’ has been ongoing with support from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Feld Entertainment and the community.

"We are included. You’re not a stranger, you don’t get looked at funny. It’s just fun," Jenny Hicks said.

For Jenny Hicks and her daughter, Chandrea, it's a moment to get away.

"Wednesday, we had six doctor's appointments and x-rays. Tuesday is five doctor's appointments and Monday was three. She starts recognizing faces from people that she knows. They talk to her. They’re happy to see her. She enjoys it," Hicks said.

It ends with a visit to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Each child here left feeling loved.

A day all to their own, to remember as they face the hard ones ahead.

"I love telling people to make sure that you get on the list to come to this because it’s something special just for us," Hicks said.

‘Flight to the North Pole’ was started in 1985 by Eastern Airlines flight attendants and Community Advocate Sidney Ettedgui. Year after year, it's continued to grow. Each child leaves with gifts from Santa, prepared just for them.