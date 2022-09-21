2 dead, 18 hurt in crash on SR-60 in Osceola County

At least two people are dead and 18 are hurt following a crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County Wednesday morning, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the crash involving a semi, transit bus and a pickup truck happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the southern part of the county on SR-60 and Peavine Road, west of Yeehaw Junction.

Among the more than a dozen injured, 16 people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and two people considered trauma alerts were reportedly flown on Air Care helicopters to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.