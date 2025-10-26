Deadly DUI Largo crash under investigation
LARGO, Fla. - One man is dead, and another is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a fatal crash in Largo on Sunday.
What we know:
According to the Largo Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on 58th Street North on Sunday.
Investigators said 21-year-old Arael Vaquero, was heading southbound on 58th Street North at a high rate of speed when he crashed into two fixed objects.
His 18-year-old passenger was killed.
Vaquero was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Investigators believe impairment is a factor in this crash.
Vaquero is in police custody at the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what fixed objects Vaquero hit.
His condition is also unknown.
The Source: This story was written based on a press release from the Largo Police Department.