Deadly DUI Largo crash under investigation

By
Published  October 26, 2025 1:51pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • One man is dead, and another is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a fatal crash in Largo on Sunday.
    • Investigators said 21-year-old Arael Vaquero, was heading southbound on 58th Street North at a high rate of speed when he crashed into two fixed objects. His 18-year-old passenger was killed in the crash.
    • Vaquero is in police custody at the hospital.

LARGO, Fla. - One man is dead, and another is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a fatal crash in Largo on Sunday. 

What we know:

According to the Largo Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on 58th Street North on Sunday. 

Investigators said 21-year-old Arael Vaquero, was heading southbound on 58th Street North at a high rate of speed when he crashed into two fixed objects.

His 18-year-old passenger was killed. 

Vaquero was taken to an area hospital with injuries. 

Investigators believe impairment is a factor in this crash.

Vaquero is in police custody at the hospital. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what fixed objects Vaquero hit.

His condition is also unknown. 

The Source: This story was written based on a press release from the Largo Police Department. 


 

