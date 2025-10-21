Deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash under investigation in Tampa

The Brief Tampa police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in her 40s. It happened around 8 p.m. near N 50th St. and E 30th Ave. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 25-595168.



A pedestrian is dead, and the search is on for a hit-and-run driver following a crash Monday night in Tampa.

What we know:

It happened around 8 p.m. near N 50th St. and E 30th Ave.

Police say a woman in her mid-40s was hit by a vehicle, believed to be a gray SUV, that was traveling southbound on N. 50th St.

The driver of the vehicle took off after the crash, leaving the victim in the roadway, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Police say a second vehicle subsequently struck the victim, but the driver of that car immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

Detectives gathered what they are calling key pieces of evidence at the scene, and are currently working with business partners in the area to review any video footage that could help them develop information that will lead to the identification and location of the driver who fled the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 25-595168.