Woman accused of severely injuring 2 teens in Hudson hit-and-run crash bonds out of jail

The Brief A woman accused of injuring two teenagers in a hit-and-run crash in Hudson earlier this month has been released from jail. The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson on October 12, 2025. The two teens are still in the hospital.



A woman accused of injuring two teenagers in a hit-and-run crash in Hudson earlier this month has been released from jail.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kelsie Renea Moorman, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Monday afternoon.

Troopers identified her as the driver of a Chevy pickup truck that struck a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old as they were crossing the street on a bike and drove off.

The backstory:

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson on October 12, 2025.

Family members of the teens, Kaiden Paradise and Darius Maddox, attend Pasco High School and suffered broken bones and injuries to internal organs.

A week after the crash, both teens were still in the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Troopers said Moorman took off to Tennessee after the crash and was located in Memphis through a collaboration between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Documents show she was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday afternoon and released on bond later that day.

She was charged with two counts of hit-and-run.