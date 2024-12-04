Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Sarasota hotel fire under investigation

Published  December 4, 2024 2:44pm EST
Sarasota
    SARASOTA, Fla. - A man was found dead during a Sarasota hotel fire on Wednesday morning. 

    It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Baymont by Wyndham Sarasota, located in the 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail.

    First responders with the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Emergency Services discovered the man inside a hotel room with injuries. 

    Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. 

