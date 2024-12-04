Deadly Sarasota hotel fire under investigation

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was found dead during a Sarasota hotel fire on Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Baymont by Wyndham Sarasota, located in the 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail.

First responders with the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Emergency Services discovered the man inside a hotel room with injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

