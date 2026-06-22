Deadly shooting in Tampa under investigation, TPD says

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The Brief Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a large gathering near W Main St and N Albany Ave. Authorities say they found a man in critical condition after hearing gunshots just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the deadly incident to contact detectives.



According to the Tampa Police Department, a man died after being shot at a large gathering on Sunday evening.

The backstory:

Officials say officers were near W Main St and N Albany Ave when they heard gunshots at a large gathering just after 10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they say they found an adult male in critical condition and immediately tried to help him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.

What's next:

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting. TPD says the incident was not an officer-involved shooting and anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (813) 231-6130 and reference case number: 2026-367709.