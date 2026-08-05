Woman’s body found floating in ocean 2 miles off Florida coast: Police

The Brief Police say a boater found a woman's body in the ocean two miles off North Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning. The Boca Raton Police Department’s dive team said they recovered the victim with assistance from the Coast Guard, FWC, and Fire Rescue. Authorities described the woman as white, 40-50 years old with brown and gray hair, wearing a blue t-shirt.



Law enforcement officials are investigating after a boater spotted a woman's body floating in the ocean about two miles east of North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton on Tuesday morning.

Ocean Recovery Mission

What we know:

A boater called police just after 8 a.m. Tuesday to report a body floating in the Atlantic Ocean, about two miles east of 2500 N Ocean Blvd. The Boca Raton Police dive team responded to the scene and pulled the woman from the water, working alongside Boca Raton Fire Rescue, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Police described the woman as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with brown and gray hair, and wearing a blue t-shirt.

Unanswered Investigation Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman's name or confirmed her cause of death. Detectives have not said how long the body was in the water or if foul play is suspected. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Lima at (561) 620-6246.