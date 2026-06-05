Death investigation underway after man found dead in Pinellas Park: PCSO
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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Pinellas Park.
What we know:
According to PCSO, deputies responded to 6612 69th Avenue North around 4:45 a.m. Friday, where they found an adult man dead.
A Tahoe was seen being removed from the scene, with evidence stickers taped along the door frames and taillights.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man remains unclear and deputies are still investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office is expected to give an update later in the day.
This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.