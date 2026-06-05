Death investigation underway after man found dead in Pinellas Park: PCSO

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The Brief The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Pinellas Park. PCSO said deputies responded to a call on 69th Avenue North early Friday morning. This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Pinellas Park.

What we know:

According to PCSO, deputies responded to 6612 69th Avenue North around 4:45 a.m. Friday, where they found an adult man dead.

A Tahoe was seen being removed from the scene, with evidence stickers taped along the door frames and taillights.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man remains unclear and deputies are still investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office is expected to give an update later in the day.

This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.