Death investigation underway along Tamiami Trail: SCSO

The Brief A death investigation is underway south of Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is unfolding Tuesday along South Tamiami Trail between SR 776 and Jacaranda Blvd. Few details have been released.



Sarasota County deputies are investigating a death along a busy road on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

SCSO says deputies responded to the 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail between SR 776 and Jacaranda Blvd., south of Venice, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say traffic in the area could be impacted as the investigation unfolds.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the investigation, including the identity of the person found dead or what may have led to that person's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call SCSO's Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: