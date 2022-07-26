Death investigation underway at Thonotosassa boat ramp

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death at a Thonotosassa boat ramp.

The scene is unfolding at Baker Creek Boat Ramp Park on Thonotosassa Road. No other information was immediately provided, including the manner of death.

The view from SkyFOX showed several deputies at the scene. The area is taped off.

An SUV was also seen with a passenger-side door open.

READ: Cryptocurrency scam: South Tampa bakery to close after online 'investor' disappears

This story is developing. Check back for updates.