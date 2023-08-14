Debate over Holmes Beach parking garage continues as Manatee County leaders get first look at designs

In a commission meeting on Monday, Manatee County leaders will get a first look at concept designs for a parking garage on Holmes Beach that's sparked years of debate between city residents and the county government.

The preliminary plans show a three level structure that could bring about 1,500 spots for beach goers.

They also include a drop-off area in front of the beach, concessions, stores, terraced platforms for people to sit, restrooms, locker rooms, and possibly a restaurant.

The proposed garage marks another chapter in the ongoing battle over parking availability.

Holmes Beach residents say a parking garage could change the ambiance of their community.

This year, a bill filed by Florida Representative Will Robinson and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June, allows the Manatee County government to construct a parking garage in the City of Holmes Beach. The county owns the land at the end of State Road 64 where there is currently a public parking area and access to the beach. However, the area falls in Holmes Beach.

In the months leading up to its approval, more than half of Holmes Beach residents, business owners, and even the city's mayor signed a petition against it, and even wrote Governor DeSantis asking him to veto the bill.

They're saying this is government overreach and will jeopardize home values, business, environmental conservation efforts, and the island's small, unique ambiance.

If these designs are approved, commissioners will then start the design development process and get working on items like an environmental study, stormwater study, traffic study, lighting study, & erosion control lines.

The garage is expected to be covered by tourism taxes, a fee that visitors pay when they stay in local hotels or short-term rentals. Free parking on Anna Maria Island is one of the beach’s main attractions.

That perk could come to an end here in Holmes Beach when the garage opens.

No final decisions have been made and there's also no timeline on construction right now.