Hillsborough man arrested, accused of kicking and hitting dog: Deputies

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The Brief Romar Carter, 23, was arrested on an animal cruelty charge in Hillsborough County following allegations that he kicked and hit his dog with a leash. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the injured dog limping in a backyard kennel after witnesses reported hearing the animal yelp. Hillsborough County Animal Services took custody of the injured dog to provide medical evaluation and care.



Romar Carter, 23, faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge after deputies said witnesses saw him hitting and kicking his dog with a leash Sunday night in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County animal abuse

What we know:

Witnesses reported seeing Carter abusing his dog just before 10 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

People nearby could hear the dog yelping while Carter hit and kicked the animal with a leash.

When questioned by deputies, Carter said the dog, named Moon, had been "in trouble" earlier. Investigators found the injured dog walking with a limp inside a backyard kennel.

Sheriff's office statement

What they're saying:

"Animals depend on us for care and protection, and there is no excuse for this kind of cruelty," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "At HCSO, we will always protect the most vulnerable and hold those who abuse animals accountable."

Animal cruelty arrest charges

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information on the dog's specific medical injuries or current health condition. It remains unclear if Carter faces additional court dates or has posted bond.

Animal Services custody transfer

What's next:

Deputies arrested Carter and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty. Hillsborough County Animal Services took custody of the injured dog to provide care.