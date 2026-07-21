Hillsborough man arrested, accused of kicking and hitting dog: Deputies
TAMPA, Fla. - Romar Carter, 23, faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge after deputies said witnesses saw him hitting and kicking his dog with a leash Sunday night in Hillsborough County.
Hillsborough County animal abuse
What we know:
Witnesses reported seeing Carter abusing his dog just before 10 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
People nearby could hear the dog yelping while Carter hit and kicked the animal with a leash.
When questioned by deputies, Carter said the dog, named Moon, had been "in trouble" earlier. Investigators found the injured dog walking with a limp inside a backyard kennel.
Sheriff's office statement
What they're saying:
"Animals depend on us for care and protection, and there is no excuse for this kind of cruelty," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "At HCSO, we will always protect the most vulnerable and hold those who abuse animals accountable."
Animal cruelty arrest charges
What we don't know:
Officials have not released information on the dog's specific medical injuries or current health condition. It remains unclear if Carter faces additional court dates or has posted bond.
Animal Services custody transfer
What's next:
Deputies arrested Carter and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty. Hillsborough County Animal Services took custody of the injured dog to provide care.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who provided details about the arrest and investigation.