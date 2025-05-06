Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at Special Operations Forces Week event in Tampa

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave the keynote address Tuesday in Tampa as part of Special Operations Forces Week 2025.

What is Special Operations Forces Week?

According to the official website for Special Operations Forces Week, it is "an annual conference for the international SOF community to learn, connect, and honor its members."

Hegseth's remarks

What they're saying:

Hegseth addressed military leaders, touting President Donald Trump's leadership and "America First" agenda. He also praised the efforts of special operations leaders.

"No one brings easy problems to the Oval Office," Hegseth said. "But SOF brings solutions."

Pictured: U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gives the keynote address in Tampa as part of Special Operations Forces Week 2025.

Hegseth also talked about strategic partnerships with American allies, along with preparations "in case China were to choose conflict."

"We have to convince Xi Jinping that today is not the day to test the United States' resolve," Hegseth said.

READ: New CIA videos encourage Chinese citizens to spy for US: 'Find peace'

Another key point in Hegseth's speech was a renewed emphasis on the "Warrior Ethos," which stresses never quitting, accepting defeat or leaving a fallen comrade.

"We don't fight because we hate what's in front of us. We fight because we love what's behind us," Hegseth said.

As for the future, Hegseth vowed that the U.S. is working to keep up with its enemies as technology advances.

"We can't, and we won't, fight today's opponent at yesterday's pace," Hegseth said. "When our opponents know that our military is armed with the most capable weapons systems known to man, wielded by skilled warriors with the will to prevail, they are less likely to challenge us on the battlefield."

What's next:

While in Tampa, Hegseth is visiting MacDill Air Force Base, where he's speaking with service members and speaking with special operations leaders at U.S. Central Command.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using remarks from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Tampa on May 6, 2025.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: